Anna Klein Set to Become All-Time Leader in Games Played for UMD Women’s Hockey

On Friday, she will have played in 158 games for UMD, surpassing the record of Jamie Rasmussen set back in 2010.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey captain Anna Klein is having a historic season for the Bulldogs.

Last month, the fifth-year senior became the program leader in consecutive games played. Then last weekend, Klein tied the Bulldog record for career games played. And when she takes the ice this Friday at Amsoil Arena, she’ll hold the #1 spot all by herself.

On Friday, she will have played in 158 games for UMD, surpassing the record of Jamie Rasmussen set back in 2010.