CSS Ready for Musical Theater Return

DULUTH, Minn. – Musical theater returns at The College of Saint Scholastica as they open their production of “Little Shops of Horrors” Thursday, February 24.

The college did return to theater productions last fall with “The Frogs, A Modern Adaptation”, but this is the first production with songs since the COVID pandemic began nearly two years ago. Nearly 50 students, staff, faculty, alumni, and special guests are in the cast, making it one of the biggest productions in recent years.

“It’s my first time back onstage since the pandemic,” says cast member Jenna Meyer, “and just being able to experience the rush that comes with the show and the excitement to open and work with all these incredible people is just so exciting to be back.”

For the first time, they will have understudies ready for the four main cast members in case COVID forces them to isolate. The decision comes after the show director, Merry Renn Vaughan, was forced to cancel a show at UW-Superior last November due to a COVID outbreak with the cast.

Everyone involve say they have done their part to keep everybody healthy and ready for opening night.

“I’m super grateful that we were able to push through and use those COVID protocols to be safe when we were practicing and ready to open Thursday,” says cast member Sydney Hennes.

“The cast has been very diligent about following those protocols and staying healthy and safe as much as they can, which is good,” says cast members Grace Brinkert.

“Our primary goal is to keep each other and our audiences super healthy, and I feel that we just done everything we possibly can to encourage that,” says Meyer.

The understudies will have at least two performances during the Sunday matinees February 27 and March 6. Opening night will also feature an ASL interpreter for those who need it.

More information on the show can be found here.