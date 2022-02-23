Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Greenway, Duluth Denfeld Advance to Section Semi-Finals

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the quarterfinals of the Section 7A boys hockey playoffs, Hermantown blanked North Shore 13-0, Greenway defeated Proctor 5-3 and Duluth Denfeld topped International Falls 9-2 Wednesday night.

The Hawks will face the Raiders and the Hunters will take on Hibbing/Chisholm in the section semi-finals Friday night at Amsoil Arena.