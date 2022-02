Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Knocks Off Albert Lea in Class A Quarterfinals

Nya Sieger and Hannah Graves each scored twice as the Mirage defeated the Tigers.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Nya Sieger and Hannah Graves each scored twice as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated Albert Lea 6-2 Wednesday afternoon in the Class A quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Mirage move on to face #2 seed Orono in the state semi-finals. That game is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.