Proctor’s Preslie Annala Signs NLI for Dakota Technical College Softball Team

Last season as a junior, the outfielder batted .345 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.

PROCTOR, Minn. – This week, Proctor’s Preslie Annala signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Dakota Technical College softball team.

Last season as a junior, the outfielder batted .345 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. She also runs cross country for the Rails and is a member of the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.