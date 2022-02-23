Safe Haven Partners with Women’s Expo, Asking For Donations

DULUTH, Minn. — This weekend’s Women’s Expo at The DECC will not only be a time for shopping, exhibits and demonstrations, it’s also a place to help women facing domestic violence.

The Women’s Expo once again partnered with the ‘Safe Haven Shelter’ to collect donations at various sites over the past few weeks and this Saturday during the expo.

Items in need right now include bath towels, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, socks and underwear.

“The last time we did it, I think it was like three SUV’s, at least, full of items, but the expo has also provided us a table to be at the expo, to be present, and so were really also hoping to promote our services to be present for women in the community as they’re coming through the expo, whether they themselves need our services, or know some body that needs our services,” Jaci Christiansen, Community Engagement Coordinator for Safe Haven said.

The Duluth Women’s Expo is this Saturday at the DECC from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM and tickets are free!