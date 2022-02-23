Superior Boys Hockey Takes Down Chippewa Falls to Clinch Spot in Section Title Game

The Spartans move on to face top-ranked Hudson in the section championship game.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. – The Superior boys hockey team picked up their second straight road win in the playoffs as they held on to beat Chippewa Falls 4-3 Wednesday night.

On the girls side, it was Hayward taking down Superior 7-5 as the Hurricanes will face D.C. Everest in the section title game.