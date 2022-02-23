Superior Woman Dies After Being Hit By SUV On Belknap Street

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A woman from Superior has died after being hit by a vehicle last month crossing a busy downtown street.

Tammi Wagner, 57, died from her injuries Feb. 22 after she was struck by an SUV around 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Belknap Street.

Wagner’s daughter, Kelsey Werner, told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that her mother was a “wonderful person and brought light of joy to whoever she interacted with.”

Superior police said the 76-year-old driver told officers he did not see Wagner in the road before the incident.

The man was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

When Superior police complete their investigation, the reports will be sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

FOX 21 will name the driver if criminal charges are filed.