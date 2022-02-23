Superior’s Evan Bennett Commits to UW-Superior Men’s Basketball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week, Superior’s Evan Bennett announced on Twitter that he has committed to joining the UW-Superior men’s basketball team.

Bennett is leading the way for the Spartans, averaging over 18 points per game. He joins Superior natives Xavier Patterson, Mason Ackley and Joey Barker, who are already on the Yellowjackets roster.