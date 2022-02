UW-Superior Women’s Hockey Takes Down Northland College in Opening Round of WIAC Playoffs

The Yellowjackets advance to the WIAC semi-finals to face top-seeded UW-River Falls on Saturday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A four-goal second period would be the difference as the UW-Superior women’s hockey team shook off a slow start to get the win over Northland College 5-2 Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.

The Yellowjackets advance to the WIAC semi-finals to face top-seeded UW-River Falls on Saturday night.