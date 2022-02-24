AAD Shriners 12th Annual Winter Wine Down

HERMANTOWN, Min. – It’s been two years since the AAD Shriners last held their annual Winter Wine Down, and the event was back in action Thursday night.

Food, wine, beer, and prizes brought people out to the third biggest fundraiser the organization hosts. The event was bigger than ever with 183 different items up for auction and seven food venders there to appease appetites.

After three months of preparations, the Shriners were ready to have a night of fun.

“To see the place packed, to see people laughing again and having fun, it’s wonderful. This is what we live for and it’s just fun. We bid on silent auctions and it’s just a really fun night for everybody. You know it’s nice to be able to get out and have fun again,” AAD Shrine Potentate, Paul Vizanko says.

The AAD Shriners will have a press conference next week to discuss plans for their annual Shrine Circus coming soon.