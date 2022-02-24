Duluth Council Names Top 3 Candidates For Medved’s Vacant Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council interviewed 26 candidates Thursday evening who are vying to fill Derek Medved’s seat who recently stepped down to focus on his growing business.

The interviews were virtual.

Each candidate got 10 minutes to answer questions from councilors to find out their interests, passion for the city and why they’d be good for the job.

Councilors chose three finalists later in the night — former city councilor Noah Hobbs who tied with Jenna Yeakle for first place, and Justin Davis for third place.

Councilors will vote for a winner at Monday’s city council meeting.

That person will serve for the remaining two years of Medved’s term, which is also the final two years of Mayor Larson’s term.