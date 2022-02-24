Duluth Curling Club Hosts “Welcome Home Party” for U.S. Olympic Teams

Earlier this week, Team Shuster said they will definitely have their eyes on the 2026 Winter Games, which will take place in Italy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night, the Duluth Curling Club hosted a special “Welcome Home Party” for the men’s and women’s U.S. Olympic curling teams.

The lounge was packed for nearly every match during the Winter Olympics as local curlers continue to put the Northland on the map.

“To think that these curlers are out of Duluth and out of our club and have represented, you know, our country so well at the games, not only in 2022, but of course, the gold medal that everyone knows about in 2018, it’s just fantastic. And we’re so proud of them,” Duluth Curling Club president Tony Lasky said.

“Granted, it doesn’t look like we missed a whole lot of great weather while we were gone. It’s still nice to be back home. A lot of us grew up in this curling club and been running around here since really little kids. So to be able to come back here and see lots of people that we’ve known our whole lives and then support us for a long time, it’s pretty special,” said two-time Olympian Chris Plys.

