Duluth YMCA Looking to Hire More Lifeguards

DULUTH, MN – The Duluth YMCA is experiencing a lifeguard shortage and they are actively looking to hire more at this time. Currently there are enough on staff for pool hours to remain unchanged, but with pool usage on the rise, the YMCA needs to bring in more lifeguards to accommodate the uptick in people coming to the pool. It is important for the YMCA to hire now so that new lifeguards can be trained and certified in time for the busy summer season ahead.

“Because of that uptick in usage, we are feeling the need to expand hours and expand the number of people we are able to accommodate in our pool. There’s some very specific lifeguard to patron ratios that we need to keep to just to make sure that everybody is safe and we’re feeling that strain. And we’d love to be able to add more lifeguards to our facilities to be able to let more people come to the pool,” said risk and safety manager Cheryl Podtburg.

Becoming a certified lifeguard can be expensive to the YMCA is offering free classes as well as paying for the $250 certification for those who come to work for them.