Fire Crews Battling Large House Fire in Virginia

VIRGINIA, Minn. – According to the Northland FireWire, multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large house fire in Virginia.

The fire was reported just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the 100 block of 1st Street South.

Crews have been battling heavy flames from the home.

A nearby house has also sustained heavy damage.

No injuries have been reported.