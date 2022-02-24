Great Lakes Gear Exchange Ready To Repair Your Zippers

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland winters can be harsh on cold weather gear, and the Great Lakes Gear Exchange has an answer to your broken zippers.

Nils Anderson, owner of the Gear Exchange, started repairs on zippers about six months ago.

The shop focuses on replacements for sliders and zippers on jackets, bags and tents.

Anderson says the process is usually quick and easy, so he can fix the gear while you shop around the consignment store

“They might also think of that jacket that’s been sitting in the back of the closet because it has a broken zipper and we don’t often fix things to sell, but often times some people drop off a jacket to sell and bring one in that they want to get fixed so that they can keep wearing it,” Anderson said.

Anderson says it’s best to email the shop to set up the best time to get your zippers fixed.