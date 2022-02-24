Jury Meets for 2nd Day in Trial of Cops in Floyd Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Jurors met for about seven hours Wednesday, the first day of deliberations, with no decision on the charges against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao.

All three are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that was captured on bystander video that triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

The jurors are not sequestered — isolated from outside influences that could sway their opinion — which is sometimes done by having them stay in hotels during deliberations. They are allowed to watch videos from the scene and view other evidence as much as they want during deliberations.

Lane, Kueng, and Thao also face a separate trial in June on state charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.