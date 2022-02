Prep Girls Basketball: Esko Earns Section Win Over Duluth Marshall, Proctor Victorious on Senior Night

Home court advantage was key for the Eskomos and Rails.

ESKO, Minn. – After a slow start to the second half, the Esko girls basketball team battled back to top Duluth Marshall 54-49 Thursday night.

In other girls basketball action, Proctor defeated Cherry 76-48 on Senior Night.