President Biden Will Visit Superior Next Week

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SUPERIOR, Wis. — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will head to Superior next Wednesday to promote the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release from the White House.

Mr. Biden plans to highlight how the law “delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges and creating good-paying, union jobs,” the press release says.

The president will be fresh off of delivering his first State of the Union speech the day before, reflecting on the past year and looking ahead on what his administration plans to do.

A time and location for his visit have not been publicly announced yet.