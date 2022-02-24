Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey to Meet Orono in Class A State Semi-Finals

Puck drop for Friday's Class A semi-final is set for 11 a.m. At the Xcel Energy Center.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Wednesday, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team took care of business in the state quarterfinals, knocking off Albert Lea 6-2. Now they move on to the semi-finals to take on a familiar opponent.

The Mirage will battled #2 seed Orono for a spot in the state title game. These two teams met three month ago on Proctor/Hermantown’s home opener. The game was tied heading into the third, but the Spartans would go on to win 6-3. Orono also features the #3 scorer in the state: Iyla Ryskamp.

“We’re not going to change our plan too much because we trusted our girls and we teach them throughout the season to be able to handle players like this, especially defensively. It’s good to see what they’re bringing, what they’re still doing from that timeframe. Yesterday’s game, being able to see that definitely helps. We were able to see how far they’ve come as well,” said head coach Emma Stauber.

Puck drop for Friday’s Class A semi-final is set for 11 a.m. At the Xcel Energy Center.