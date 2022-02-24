Some Duluth Residents Frustrated By Snow Banks From Plows, Alleys Cleared Later

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson previously ended the option for Duluth residents to make special requests for snow plowing, but some residents are still feeling frustrated by the change.

Larson said she felt it was time to streamline the snowplowing process so crews could get the job done more efficiently, as the list of special requests became too long.

However, some homeowners say the alleys behind their homes are their only outlets to drive out of to connect to the main streets.

One woman said this is the case for her, as her house is on a hill, and she believes the delay in seeing it cleared could be a safety issue, as it was just plowed by the city on Thursday afternoon.

“Because of this, I have had to miss three days of work and there’s nothing I can do about it, and fortunately there are some things I can do from home, but I mean I have to take three days off now this week because of my inability to get out of my home,” Mary Finnegan, a Duluth resident, explained.

Snowed in sidewalks are also an issue for some residents.

After the plow trucks had gone through, they pushed and compacted the snow up onto the sidewalk, making some areas difficult to dig out again.

“The biggest issue is if there was a emergency and the paramedics or fire department had to get to somebody, they wouldn’t be able to get over the snow banks to get people out,” Theresa Fox, another Duluth resident, said.

The city has a snow removal assistance program that accepts volunteers to help 25 residents who are elderly or disabled that sign up.

The city also recommends that neighbors look out for each other and check the Nextdoor app if they need help with snow removal.