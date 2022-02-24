Spirit Mountain Running “Spirit Hearts Duluth Days”

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain is saying thank you to Duluth by offering special discounts for city residents.

On Thursday, February 24, and Sunday, February 27, they are offering five-dollar rates for lift tickets, Nordic passes, rentals, as well as free ski and board beginner lessons. This evening also features a special for glow tubing.

This is the second year Spirit Mountain is doing this, after seeing over two-thousand people take part last winter.

“Because we are a city-owned facility,” says Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac, “and the city invests in us and helps us be successful. So we want to acknowledge that. It’s why we’re signaling out Duluth residents so it’s not all of our guests. We love all of our guests, but only folks who live in the city of Duluth are sort of participating in that support, so we want to acknowledge that.”

People will need to show proof that they are city residents, and are encouraged to make on-line reservations to avoid overcrowding.