St. Luke’s to Close Vaccine Clinic, Will Now Offer Vaccines at Three Other Locations

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s is closing its COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic after today and will instead offer vaccines at three locations starting next week.

Vaccines will be offered at the St. Luke’s Denfeld Medical Clinic (ages 5+), St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Associates (ages 5+), and St. Luke’s Pediatric Associates (ages 5-18).

Each of the locations will offer all three vaccines to those who are eligible.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the St. Luke’s vaccine scheduling line at 218-249-4200.