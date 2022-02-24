Twin Cities Educators Notify Districts of Possible Strikes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Unions representing teachers and school staff in the Twin Cities have filed the paperwork that begins a 10-day countdown to potential strikes.

The notification is required by state law.

It means possible strikes by more than 8,000 educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could begin as soon as March 8.

The strikes could affect 62,000 public school students in the two districts. The unions have been asking for higher wages, smaller classes, and more mental health support.

If either party fails to reach an agreement in negotiations and educators go ahead with a strike, classes would be canceled in that district’s schools.