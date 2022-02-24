UMD Women’s Hockey Welcomes Mankato for WCHA Quarterfinal Series

The Bulldogs closed their season on a high note to earn home ice advantage in the first round, where they are 30-9 all-time.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four of the top five teams in Division I women’s college hockey play in the WCHA. So when the conference tournament begins, you know you’re going to see some great action on the ice.

The UMD women’s hockey team closed its season on a high note to earn home ice advantage in the first round, where they are 30-9 all-time. The Bulldogs say finding different ways to win will be key if they want to earn their first tournament championship since 2010.

“I think it’s the fun fun part of the season, I mean every game counts and you just go out there and and play your best and towards the end of the year. That’s always when you want to peak and get your best so I think we’re there and we’re just really excited to to get going,” said senior Elizabeth Giguere.

“Whether it’s our scoring depth getting it done or goaltending keeping us in a tight battle, you need to have all those things clicking in order to to win a national championship to win championships to win playoff games, so we’ve been doing that throughout the season and so, I feel really good about our group,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

UMD will open their three-game series Friday against Mankato. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. The Bulldogs took three of four games from the Mavericks in the regular season.