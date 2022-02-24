UMD’s Brooke Olson, Austin Andrews Earn NSIC North Division Player of the Year Honors

This the second time in the past three seasons that the Bulldogs earned both awards in the same year.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Brooke Olson and Austin Andrews were both named NSIC North Division basketball Players of the Year.

For Olson, this is her third straight season earning the conference’s top honor after finishing second in scoring and tied for fifth in rebounding. Andrews was the NSIC Freshman of the Year last season and in his sophomore campaign, he was fourth in the NSIC in scoring and second in rebounding.

For the All-NSIC honors, Olson was named to the First Team and Sarah Grow earned Second Team recognition. Andrews joined teammate Drew Blair on the All-NSIC men’s basketball First Team.