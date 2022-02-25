Active Adventures: Throwing Stones at Superior Curling Club

In this week’s Active Adventures, Meteorologist Ken Slama heads across the bridge to the Superior Curling Club to try his hand at Curling. The club members there are very friendly and helpful in teaching form and technique in addition to making it fun for everybody. They will be holding an open house Sunday, February 27 from 1 to 5 pm to offer free curling lessons to all interested parties. For more information, you can visit them on their website.