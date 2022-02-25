Cirrus Aircraft Connects With LSC Students Interested In Aviation

They hope this partnership creates a pipeline for skilled students to work for high-demand positions in machining, automotive, aviation, and more.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior College and Cirrus Aircraft partnered up to connect with local students interested in joining the aviation industry.

Cirrus Aircraft is located right next door to LSC.

Representatives networked with classes in the college’s Aviation Center.

“Cirrus is big in the community we want to keep developing that we want to make sure that like I said earlier we keep local people local and give them jobs around the area and keep them in Duluth,” said Brady Tetzloff, Talent Acquisition Specialist for Cirrus.

Cirrus is looking to fill positions with local students for entry-level and even part-time jobs.