Duluth Marshall Boys Basketball Building Momentum into Final Stretch of Regular Season

The Hilltoppers will look for their fourth win in a row Saturday afternoon against Aitkin.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a slow start to the season, the Duluth Marshall boys are starting to build momentum heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Hilltoppers have won three straight to keep them in the hunt for one of the top seeds in the Section 7A playoffs.

“It feels like a lot of things that we’ve been trying to put in place early on this season, they’re kind of coming together, falling into place as we get to the end here, right when it should be, when it’s most important which is really good to see. We’re getting more comfortable or having more fun playing with each other,” senior Jasper Timm said.

“I feel like we’re starting to start to put it together now and it’s the right time to do it. So, you know, playing together like you said, is the is the most important part. Play together, play the right way and good things happen,” head coach Tim Mitchell said.

