Grand Rapids’ Joey DelGreco Named Finalist for Mr. Hockey Award

If DelGreco wins, it will be the second straight Mr. Hockey winner for Grand Rapids after Jack Peart earned the award last season.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Grand Rapids forward Joey DelGreco is one of ten finalists for the Mr. Hockey award, given to the top senior high school player in the state of Minnesota.

DelGreco leads the Thunderhawks with 63 points off 24 goals and 39 assists. The winner will be announced March 13th at a special banquet.

