MnDOT Lights I-35W Bridge Blue, Yellow in Support of People of Ukraine

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Twitter, it'll stay those colors through the weekend in support of the people of Ukraine.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The I-35 W Bridge in Minneapolis glowed blue and yellow Friday night.

MN-DOT added: “We stand united with Ukrainians here in Minnesota and around the world.”

Here in Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says she does not have any plans to light up Enger Tower because there have been few requests for it.

Governor Tim Walz, commented on the situation overseas during Friday’s public safety roundtable.

“This is a time for us to unify around the idea that democratically elected governments need to be protected and to have the right to exist and that has been impinged upon by the Russians,” he said. “We need to take the steps to alleviate, to stop the killings as they are now that will be an increased step up from things like sanctions.”

Other cities which lit up structures in support of Ukraine included the Chicago City Hall, and The Dallas skyline.