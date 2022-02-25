Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld Advance to Section 7A Championship Game

Both the Hawks and Hunters got shutout wins in the semifinals and will now face each other in the section title game for the third year in a row.

DULUTH, Minn. – The top-seeded Hermantown boys hockey team got goal scorers from six different players as they shut out Greenway 6-0 to head back to the section 7A championship game.

Meanwhile, Duluth Denfeld used two second period goals from Cooper McClure and added one from Andy Larson to defeat Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0 in their section 7A semifinal win.

Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld will meet up on Wednesday night for the third year in a row in the section 7A championship game. Puck drop on Wednesday from AMSOIL Arena is set for 7:00 p.m.