Prep Girls Basketball: Superior Advances to Regional Finals, Northwestern’s Season Ends in Semis

The Spartans will host Eau Claire Memorial in the regional championship game Saturday at 7 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team would score early and often as they defeated D.C. Everest 61-45 in the regional semi-finals.

As for Northwestern, their season comes to an end at the hands of Ellsworth 65-57.