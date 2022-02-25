Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Advance to Class A State Championship Game

Reese Heitzman scored twice, while Hannah Graves and Jane Eckstrom chipped in with one goal each.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Four goals in the third period would be the difference as the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team held on late to defeat Orono 4-1 in the Class A state semi-finals at the Xcel Energy Center.

Reese Heitzman scored twice, while Hannah Graves and Jane Eckstrom chipped in with one goal each. The Mirage will face the winner of the Warroad/South St. Paul match-up.

The Class A state title game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center.