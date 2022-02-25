Rogge’s Natural Hat Trick Powers UMD Women’s Hockey to Game One Win Over Minnesota State Mankato

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior forward Naomi Rogge finished with UMD’s first natural hat trick in over six years as the Bulldogs topped Minnesota State Mankato 5-4 Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

Elizabeth Giguere and Kylie Hanley also scored for UMD who will look to sweep the series against the Mavericks Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.