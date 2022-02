Superior Boys Hockey Falls to Hudson in Section Finals

The Spartans end their season with a 7-17-1 overall record.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. – The Superior boys hockey team struggled to get any offense going as they fall to Hudson 5-2 in the section championship game.

Drew Nelson and Andrew Rude scored for the Spartans as they end their season with a 7-17-1 overall record.