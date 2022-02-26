2022 Women’s Expo Brings Hundreds to the DECC

Vendors there say it's extra special to connect with women from the Twin Ports while sharing their products.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thousands gathered at the DECC throughout the day Saturday for Duluth’s annual Women’s Expo.

Upward of hundreds of vendors shared their products, everything from décor to apparel, to soaps and candles.

There were also seminars focusing on wellness skills, landscaping, and even kickboxing.

“It’s been amazing. Amazing. There’s lots of people, great vendors, brings people out, gets people together so that they can just share and talk and…and just be out,” said Liz Sorlie, Direct Sales Consultant with Jordan Essentials.

“Just, you know, experience Duluth. It’s definitely a place that I would want to come back and share my product again,” she said.

Throughout the past few weeks, businesses across the city have been collecting women’s supplies leading up to the Expo.