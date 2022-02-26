48th Annual Birkebeiner Makes a Strong Return

HAYWARD, Wis. — Nordic skiers from all over the country returned in person this year for the 48th annual Birkebeiner, and as they came down Main Street they were greeted by thousands of fans cheering them across the finish line.

The Birkie is the longest Nordic race in America at 55 kilometers over 30 miles starting in cable Wisconsin and ending in Hayward.

Fans watched the event virtually last year, so the return to the sidelines was bigger, and better than ever.

“I have never experienced anything like this in a Nordic race,” Finn O’Connell, Men’s 50k Skate Racer said.

The sun shined on the 13,000 racers as they took off in Cable around 8 AM, and on their fans sending them off with cheers.

“[I’ve] kind of taken up cross country skiing a little bit more lately and just kind of thought it would be some great energy and it’s a beautiful day,” Anita, a teacher from the Cities said, and a friend of hers, Ellen, added, “it’s so nice to get out and be safe and be with people and just celebrate a great event”.

The energy at the finish line is exciting for spectators who have never been before and for those who work it every year it’s the best part of the whole experience.

“The skiers obviously go through this huge challenge, but when you come over the international bridge, head into downtown Hayward of nearly 30,000 screaming people, it feels like you’re in the super bowl, I can only imagine that feeling of accomplishment, you’re exhausted but it’s pretty special,” Ben Popp, Executive Director of the American Birkebeiner said.

It was the third Birkie win for Alayna Sonnesyn, who placed first in the women’s 50 kilometer skate, she says the screaming fans is what helps push her to finish strong.

“Going over that bridge and hearing the roaring crowd is just incredible and it gives me the chills thinking about it so I just channeled all of that energy and gave it everything I had”.

And on the men’s side of the 50k, Gerard Agnellet of France, crossed the finish line milliseconds ahead of his opponents. This finish line was unlike anything he’s seen, “its better here, it’s so exciting at the finish line on the street”.

The boost from cheering fans was extra special for one athlete, “my mom’s everything to me, I didn’t expect to see her at all here and some volunteer told me my mom was here and I was like “no you’ve got the wrong boy” and then I looked over and there she was and started crying basically,” O’Connell said.

His mom showing up from Colorado was an emotional surprise after a challenging race.