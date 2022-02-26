AFSCME Union Workers Rally at Duluth City Hall Amid Contract Negotiations

They say they want a fair and equitable contract agreement and for the city to drop what they call harmful healthcare proposals that would increase costs for workers.

DULUTH, Minn.- Union workers from Duluth’s AFSCME local 66 gathered on at City Hall Saturday to rally for a fair contract agreement with the city.

About 300 street maintenance, librarians, and other city workers gathered to call on the administration to remember how AFSCME, they said, experienced 50 layoffs, wage freezes, and agreed to take 18 unpaid days off during the pandemic.

“These are the workers that keep this city functioning and so getting a fair and equitable contract is something that is absolutely deserved given all that they’ve done,” said Max Hall, External Relations and Planning Director for AFSCME.

They say they want a fair and equitable contract agreement and for the city to drop what they call harmful healthcare proposals that would increase costs for workers.

“I don’t think they’re hearing us and I hope today with the rally they could actually hear our voices,” said Wendy Wohlwend, Chair of the City of Duluth AFSCME Bargaining Unit.

Meanwhile, Duluth Chief Administration Officer Noah Shuchman released a statement that read in part: