Agnellet, Sonnesyn Win 50K Skate at 48th Annual American Birkebeiner

HAYWARD, Wis. – The 48th annual American Birkebeiner took place in Hayward this weekend.

In the 50K Skate, Gerard Agnellet took home the men’s title in 2:07:24 in what turned out to be a photo finish. Agnellet edged runner-up David Norris by just 00:00.01.

“He said three years ago he came here and he said it was such a beautiful course, he is so happy to be back here because it’s one of the most beautiful courses he’s skied. He said the lake was hard, he said it was windy and in his mind he was telling himself I’m racing for second place right now. He would have been happy with second but he goes it feels awfully good to win,” Agnellet said through his interpreter.

And in the women’s race, Alayna Sonnesyn took home the top time in 2:22:53. The Minneapolis native beat Caitlin Patterson by just .91 to capture her third Birkie win.

“I grew up skiing on these trails with my family, I grew up doing the junior birkie and even though it’s my third time winning this race, every single time I’m out on these trails it means a lot to me. By the time we got to the lake and crossed the lake and got to the international bridge, I was pretty gassed. Hearing the roaring crowd it’s just incredible and I just kind of channeled that energy and gave it everything I had,” Sonnesyn said.

As for the 55K classic, Leo Hipp finished first for the men in 2:51:57, while Delaney Fitzpatrick won the women’s race in 3:23:39.