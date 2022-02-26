Duluth Mayor To Light Enger Tower For Ukraine After Community Requests; Superior Mayor Releases Statement

DULUTH, Minn. — One day after Mayor Emily Larson said she had no plans to light any buildings in support of Ukraine like other cities and states were doing across the country, Larson announced on Twitter Saturday that Enger Tower will be lit blue and yellow for the remainder of the weekend.

“Thank you #Duluth for letting us know that what happens to global citizens hits home. For the remainder of the weekend we’ll be lighting Enger blue and yellow as a symbol of our community’s solidarity w the people and government of Ukraine,” Larson posted on Twitter.

This comes after FOX 21’s Dan Hanger asked Larson on Friday if the iconic Lift Bridge would be lit blue and yellow. Larson said in an email that the Lift Bridge would not be lit because in the past “we were inundated w lighting requests and they are fairly subjective in nature. Enger has allowed us to accommodate a broad range of requests really well.” But Larson followed that statement Friday by saying “We do not plan to light Enger at this time but will wait for more public requests to do so – only have had a few people reach out so far.”

Hanger posted those updates to social media, and apparently Larson got enough requests after that to light Enger starting Saturday night. And as for the Lift Bridge, it has not been lit for any special cause or anniversary, like Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, 4th of July or September 11th for about two years now — even though the city spent $155,000 for a new lighting system on the bridge, which can change to any color of the rainbow remotely on a computer. Duluth Council President Arik Forsman replied to FOX 21’s request for comment by saying, “I am glad we are lighting up Enger tonight in solidarity and anticipate councilors and administration will discuss bridge lighting policy on Monday night. Existing policy is at the administration’s discretion. It’s great to see folks want to find ways to publicly support Ukrainians.” Forsman was referencing Monday night’s city council meeting in the quote. Meanwhile, the city of Minneapolis announced Friday on its social media page that Mayor Jacob Frey was lighting up multiple buildings blue and yellow. “Bridges and buildings in Minneapolis will glow blue and yellow in a show of solidarity with Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of the nation this week. At the request of Mayor Jacob Frey and members of the City Council the Interstate 35W and Lowry Avenue bridges over the Mississippi River will be lit with Ukraine’s colors this weekend. The Capella Tower, Target headquarters, U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field and Nicollet Mall will also have blue and yellow lights this weekend in support of Ukrainians here in Minneapolis, throughout Minnesota and abroad.”

As for Superior, Mayor Jim Paine said there was no plan to light any city buildings Saturday, but he released the following statement:

“As a veteran, a historian, and a public official, I am deeply saddened and angry at Russia’s illegal and unjust invasion of Ukraine. I have personally visited Eastern Europe and have seen the tragic consequences of conflicts like this. Nobody wins these wars but millions will lose. The City of Superior will stand in strong support and solidarity with our Ukrainian citizens and we will always remain a welcome home to refugees of this conflict and any other. Слава України”

As for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, FOX 21 did not have any press releases for any other Northland city turning lights blue and yellow for Ukraine.