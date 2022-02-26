Duluth Police: 20-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Baseball Bat Assault in Central Hillside Friday

DULUTH, Minn.- A 20-year-old man is in jail after an assault with a baseball bat occurred in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, at 3:15 p.m. Friday officers responded to an assault at an address in the 300 Block of North 2nd Avenue East.

Investigators learned someone living at one of the apartments allegedly assaulted a resident of another apartment with a baseball bat.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, a 20-year-old male was arrested and booked into St. Louis County Jail for 2nd Degree Assault.