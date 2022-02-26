Grand Rapids Boys Hockey Cruises Past Blaine to Advance to Section 7AA Title Game

Hayden DeMars netted a hat trick as the Thunderhawks will now face Andover in the section 7AA championship on Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hayden DeMars netted a hat trick as the Grand Rapids boys hockey team dominated Blaine 9-1 in the section 7AA semifinal.

Justin Kerr scored twice while Garett Drotts, Joey DelGreco, Easton Young and Travis Verbick each scored once.

The Thunderhawks will now face Andover, who defeated Forest Lake 10-2, in the section 7AA championship game on Thursday night. Puck drop from AMSOIL Arena is set for 7:00 p.m.