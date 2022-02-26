Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Families for Community Day

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Zoo had a special offer going on Friday to celebrate community day.

This event takes place annually to celebrate local Duluthians and other surrounding communities by giving them free admission to everything within the zoo.

The zoo likes being able to hold community day because it exposes the public to what the zoo has to offer.

Staff hopes an event like this can inspire families to purchase memberships and encourage others to continue to return as well.

“We love having the zoo full of guests, we absolutely love having people come and see what we have to offer, we have a lot of really great species in the zoo, I think we have 300 species,” said Caroline Routeley, Marketing Coordinator. “We really like to show people what we at the zoo are doing.”

Lake Superior Zoo’s community day only happens once a year, but they are open every day of the week from 10 till 4.