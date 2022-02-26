Northland Boy Scouts Test Outdoor Skills with Beargrease Derby

13 troops reenacted the John Beargrease Sled Dog Race.

CLOQUET, Minn.- Boy Scout troops throughout the Northland put their winter outdoor skills to the test by mirroring a legendary winter outdoorsman John Beargrease.

13 troops reenacted the John Beargrease Sled Dog Race.

With 4 to 8 scouts acting as the dog teams, they mushed through about a mile loop at the Cloquet Forestry Center with stations named after cities on the north shore.

Along the way, they competed with skills mushers need on the real 300-mile trail.

“What Beargrease is, is a competition where scouts take their skills that they’ve learned in the troop and friendly competition out in the environment. So they’re testing their skills against other units in fire building, teamwork, orienteering, first aid, and that stuff, and just, then having a fun time,” said Clark Garthwait, District Director for the Voyageur’s Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scout’s Beargrease has been going on for over 20 years.