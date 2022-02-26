Proctor/Hermantown Girls Hockey Falls to Warroad in Class A Championship Game

ST. PAUL, Minn – The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would score the first goal of the game, but Warroad erupted in the second period with four goals as the Warriors win it 6-1 Saturday afternoon in the Class A state championship at the Xcel Energy Center.

Nya Sieger scored the lone goal for the Mirage as they end their season with a runner-up finish in Class A with a final record of 19-8-1.