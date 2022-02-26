Superior Girls Basketball Edges Eau Claire Memorial, Wins First Regional Title Since 2014

Emma Raye led the Spartans with 22 points. They'll now face Appleton East on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior girls basketball team hung on late to defeat Eau Claire Memorial 59-57 to capture their first regional title since the 2013-2014 season.

Emma Raye finished with 22 points while Savannah Leopold chipped in with 11 points.

Superior will face Appleton East on Thursday in the sectional semifinals.