Townsquare Media Wraps Up St. Jude’s Radiothon

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday marked the end of Townsquare Media’s annual St. Jude Radiothon.

The event ended at 6 p.m. five stations at Townsquare Media Duluth stream the Radiothon to raise money to help kids battling cancer and other diseases.

The research and treatments the money funds benefit kids around the country including here in the Northland.

“This does affect everybody because all the research that’s done at the hospital gets shared everywhere. So, if there’s somebody here, if there’s a child here that gets cancer, they go into one of the hospitals here and they get treated here with all the protocols that are brought up, down at St. Jude. So they don’t have to go to Memphis to get treated,” said on-air personality Chris Allen.

“While we’ve been doing this, what we do is we get Partners in Hope, it $19 a month, and then it comes off the credit card and you support them for a whole year. And that’s what this is all about, is trying to raise money so that we can help the kids because there’s never a bill at St. Jude,” Allen said.

All those who participated were entered into a drawing to receive an Olympic curling jersey worn by John Shuster, or a star guitar signed by local up-and-coming artists.