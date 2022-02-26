UMD Women’s Hockey Drops Game Two of WCHA Quarterfinals

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team couldn’t get much going offensively on Saturday as Minnesota State Mankato got the 3-1 win in game two of the WCHA quarterfinals.

Gabbie Hughes scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Jojo Chobak made 17 saves.

The Bulldogs and Mavericks will now play in a winner-take-all game three on Sunday afternoon at AMSOIL, with the winner advancing to the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinals next weekend at Ridder Arena. Puck drop on Sunday is set for 2:00 p.m.