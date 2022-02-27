Chester Bowl Receives Grant from Bernick Family Foundation

DULUTH, Minn. – Chester Bowl was scheduled to have their Ray E. Wick race Sunday, but it was put on hold due to chair lift complications.

Though the race was cancelled, the hill still had a positive day as they were the recipient of the Bernick Family Foundation’s Grant of $25,000 dollars.

The foundation felt Chester Bowl was the perfect fit for the grant as they aligned with their interests to provoke health and fitness along with youth and education.

Chester Bowl is dependent on the help from the community so a grant like this goes a long way for the organization.

“There’s so much potential with this place that I think I kind of feel the excitement, what the future vision is. They have a great vision and they have a great history which really is going to make a great combination to keep the youth active and doing great things together and having fun while they’re doing it,” Bernick’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Jason Bernick says.

Chester Bowl intends to use the awarded grant money for future program development, infrastructure development, and to increase programming.

“Chester is loved and as such, so many people are out here, but there’s a lot of room for improvement. So whether it’s things like a permanent bridge across Chester Creek, long term maintenance issues for our chair lift, building repairs, things like that that we’re always working to make the best Chester Bowl we can,” Chester Bowl Director, Dave Schaeffer says.

Sunday’s race was supposed to be the fourth of five races the hill hosts, with the fifth happening next weekend. The plan is to reschedule the Ray E. Wick race for a future date.